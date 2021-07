This article was originally posted on genneve.com. Sleep is elusive enough for many women in menopause. You’re exhausted, desperate to get just a few hours of uninterrupted REM; you start to drift off at last, when suddenly leg pain starts… Tingling, then pins-and-needles, then throbbing, then an overwhelming urge to move your leg, which brings relief, for maybe a minute against these painful symptoms, until the whole thing starts again.