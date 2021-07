Devin Booker has been one of the most impressive players in the postseason thus far, as his Phoenix Suns are now just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance. The Suns have defied the odds all season although they still have a tough task in front of them. The Los Angeles Clippers won Game 3 last night and Booker had himself an off night, which is concerning when you consider how he was also off in Game 2, where he suffered a broken nose thanks to a head butt from Patrick Beverley.