Urias went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs in Monday's victory over the Cubs. Urias entered the contest with a 10-game hitting streak, and he wasted no time extending that to 11 with a single in his first at-bat. Urias led off Monday with Kolten Wong (calf) down, but he will be bumped down the order a bit when Wong returns to action. Nevertheless, expect him to remain a regular in the lineup, as he has started all but one game in June.