Income Tax

Tax Efficient Investing – A Guide

Cover picture for the articleTax efficient investing allows investors to reduce, delay and otherwise manage taxes generated by investment activities, potentially improving after-tax returns. Investors can use a variety of methods to manage taxes efficiently, including selecting tax-advantaged investments, practicing tax-aware strategies and using IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-deferring accounts. Sorting through the various ways to boost the tax efficiency of your investing can be confusing, which is why working with a financial advisor can help cut down on your tax bill.

