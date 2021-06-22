Tax Efficient Investing – A Guide

With tax season underway, you are probably looking forward to receiving your tax refund. Or you may have received a bonus at your job! If you are waiting for your tax refund or bonus, you may already be thinking of using it on your next vacation, a down payment on a vehicle or something else on your wish list. Before you spend your money immediately, think of saving it for the future. Managing your funds wisely can make a big difference. People do not always consider investing this money into the future, such as investing it in a retirement account or an emergency fund, but this is an easy way to set money aside to begin building your savings.