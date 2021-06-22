Cancel
College Sports

#PMARSHONAU: An uncertain future for college athletics

By Phillip Marshall
247Sports
 16 days ago

If there wasn't enough turmoil in college football and basketball already, Monday's Supreme Court decision changed that in a big way.

247sports.com
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

The Supreme Court and college athletics

Associate professor of sports management and lawyer Paul Batista breaks down the details of this week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the NCAA v. Alston case and what it might mean for future compensation of student-athletes. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown, Alex Miller and Zach Taylor look at A&M football commits at the State 7on7 Tournament and new Aggie baseball coaching hires.
Seattle, WADemocrat-Herald

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.
Okanogan County, WAOmak Chronicle

Athletes anticipate college competition

OKANOGAN – Several recent Okanogan County graduates plan to continue athletic competition in college. Okanogan leads the pack with three seniors planning college athletic careers. Lexi LaDoux earned a cross country and track scholarship to Montana Technological University in Butte. Jenna Radke plans to play softball at Whitworth University in...
College Sportsmageenews.com

A New Age for College Athletes

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For years there has always been a debate on whether or not college athletes should be able to capitalize off of their own name or not. In recent news, this will all change. The NCAA made an announcement, announcing college athletes can now strike endorsement deals, profit off their social media accounts, sell autographs and in other words make money from their names, images and likenesses, and potentially directing millions of dollars to college athletes every year.
College SportsTimes West Virginian

Future uncertain, WVU's Huggins addresses possible losses

MORGANTOWN— If West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins went through a season unlike any ever before in a coaching career that is stretching through four decades, the off-season that followed has offered no relief from the uncertainties that were born of a pandemic and the changing culture of collegiate sports.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
MLB247Sports

Former ASU star Travis Buck joins coaching staff

Former Arizona State star and MLB player Travis Buck announced his return to Tempe to serve in a role under head coach Willie Bloomquist via Twitter on Monday morning. The program is still working to define Buck’s exact role with the team, which is expected to be in an unsalaried capacity according to a source.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

COLLEGE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR APPOINTED

Drew Brown, has been appointed athletic director at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, according to Elaine O’Grady, vice president for students. He brings more than 25 years of athletic administration experience including his most recent position at Pace University. Previously he served as an executive at the Eastern College Athletic Conference, Mercy College, Fairleigh…
Arizona State247Sports

Highlights: Arizona commitment AJ Jones

Arizona picked up a commitment from Ontario (Calif.) Colony wide receiver AJ Jones and he now becomes the Wildcats' third best commitment in the 2022 class as he is rated as thr 49th best player in California. "Jones is a really intriguing jumbo receiver who could grow in to a...
NBABleacher Report

Chennedy Carter Suspended Indefinitely by Dream for Conduct Detrimental to Team

The Atlanta Dream suspended Chennedy Carter indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team. Carter logged 5:34 on the court in Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Spencer Nusbaum of The Next reported Carter and another Dream player had a verbal exchange in the first quarter. One question the...
Michigan State247Sports

Michigan State adds commitment from 2022 CB Ade Willie

Michigan State has dipped into the south for another defensive back in its 2022 recruiting class — this time from one of the best prep programs in the country. Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from IMG Academy (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior picked MSU over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Boston College, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and more.
NFL247Sports

How The New NIL Rules May Affect Southern Miss

The face of college sports has changed forever. Recently, the NCAA has begun to allow their athletes to market themselves and to make money off of their name, image, and likeness (abbreviated as NIL). Technically, the NCAA board of directors just suspended the former rules preventing such things, but most people believe that the changes will become permanent, in one form or another.
College Sports247Sports

Report: UCF women's basketball squad getting "team-wide" NIL deal

The UCF women's basketball squad is expected to enter a "team-wide" name, image, and likeness deal with College Hunks and Moving, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed according to the report but the move was finalized over the weekend. An official announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon, the Times reported.
College Sports247Sports

WSU corner Derrick Langford earns high praise (and expectations) from touted teammate

ONE OF THE MOST INTRIGUING position battles to watch when Washington State opens fall camp next month is the cornerback spot opposite honors candidate Jaylen Watson. Watson says the position group is full of talent and tags "everyone" when asked who to look for as a breakout performer in 2021. But when pressed, he gives the nod to 6-3, 195-pound Derrick Langford, who will be entering his third year in the program following one standout season at powerhouse City College of San Francisco.

