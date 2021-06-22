LG’s Multi-Tower Fulton Market-Adjacent Project Approved

The plan to put up a large residential complex at 1132 West Lake Street, and 1132 West Randolph Street has been approved by the Chicago Plan Commission. The LG Development project was designed by Gensler, and is now going by the handle 1150 West Lake Street. It looks like four towers, but because a lot of the structure is connected, in reality it’s just two buildings, one on each side of the CTA’s Pink/Green Line.