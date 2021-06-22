Covid-19: Sturgeon to confirm easing delay and Love Island returns
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions later, to allow more people to be vaccinated. The first minister has signalled the move to level zero - the lowest in the nation's five-tier system - could be pushed back by three weeks from the scheduled date of 28 June. She's also promised to publish a review of social distancing rules.www.bbc.co.uk