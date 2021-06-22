A September Feel Ahead Of Another Stormy Setup

(Undated) – We could be in for a wet and stormy weekend. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from National Weather Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the weekend and early part of the week. The current forecast is calling for increasing clouds today with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The forecast for Friday begins a stormy period with thunderstorm chances through Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is a possibility and could present a risk of flash flooding, especially Friday night into Saturday. Moderate flooding will continue through the weekend. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.