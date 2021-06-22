Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A September Feel Ahead Of Another Stormy Setup

By Chris Bailey
kyweathercenter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday to one and all. We have another blast of September air firmly in control of the weather out there today, but stormy changes are lurking by the weekend into much of next week. That will likely bring the potential for too much rain to our region as we close out June.

kyweathercenter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#The Tornado#4th Of July#The Gulf Of Mexico#Gfs#Nextanother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Maine StateSun-Journal

Track Elsa’s path as it brings wet weather to Maine

What is now Tropical Storm Elsa is moving towards the Northeast and will enter the Gulf of Maine as an extra-tropical cyclone Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding remains the greatest threat. Generally, 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday and...
Environmentwtyefm.com

Stormy Weekend in Our Forecast

(Undated) – We could be in for a wet and stormy weekend. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from National Weather Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the weekend and early part of the week. The current forecast is calling for increasing clouds today with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The forecast for Friday begins a stormy period with thunderstorm chances through Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is a possibility and could present a risk of flash flooding, especially Friday night into Saturday. Moderate flooding will continue through the weekend. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.
Environmentcbs2iowa.com

Stormy, active week's end

Strong storms will be possible Friday with rain lingering through the weekend as a stubborn storm system sets up over the area. A warm front pushes into the area from the south early Friday. North of this front there will be showers and storms early Friday. The strongest storms may produce small hail.
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Weather service: Flash Flood Watch in effect for Nassau County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Nassau County from Thursday night into midday Friday, when Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to blow across the region, bringing with it high winds and steady rain, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is predicting one to three...
Environmentkyweathercenter.com

Rounds Of Storms For The Weekend

Good Friday, everyone. We have a cold front dropping into the state today and it’s about to throw on the brakes. As the front stalls, waves of rain and thunderstorms will roll across the region starting late tonight and going through early next week. This sets the stage for heavy rainfall across much of Kentucky and the Ohio Valley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy