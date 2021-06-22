The Best Earbuds Deals For Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon — and with these Prime Day deals, a brand new TV could be in your future, too. With sales popping up on already-affordable TV staples from Insignia to Vizio, you don't need to wait until Prime Day to score a deal on a TV that will take your viewing and streaming experience to the next level.