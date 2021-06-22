Cancel
EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA

By RALPH D. RUSSO
harrisondaily.com
 17 days ago

A Supreme Court ruling that went against the NCAA could open the door to schools using unlimited benefits tied to education to recruit top athletes.

harrisondaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court
College Sportsmensjournal.com

The NCAA’s Supreme Court Blowout Is a Sign of Things to Come

The NCAA went to the Supreme Court in March with high hopes. Arguing before the justices in NCAA v. Alston, college sports’ governing body made the case that it knew what was best for the sports and the athletes who play them—and as a result, the NCAA should get broad deference from the court in setting rules limiting the compensation of those athletes.
College SportsStar-Tribune

Kevin Sherrington: After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

DALLAS — Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called “Cheer.” By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.
College Sportslineups.com

NCAA Alters Rules in Wake of Supreme Court Unanimous Decision: Sports Betting Implications

The NCAA has been working through monumental discussions surrounding its amateurism rules for some time now, and there has been a rising uproar in regards to the lack of fair compensation for student-athletes. Over the past year, the NCAA has faced questions of antitrust violations due to their rules and regulations, and in response, the college sports governing body has begun to implement new changes. As of July 1, individual states are permitted to begin applying their own legislation in regards to student-athlete compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).
Arizona StateNPR

The Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Restrictive Voting Laws

In a 6-3 decision the Supreme Court upheld the state of Arizona's restrictive voting laws that some argued targeted black and brown voters. Plus, the court ruled in favor of rich donors seeking anonymity when donating to nonprofits, which could mean a lot for campaign contributors. This episode: Congressional correspondent...
Arizona StateRochester Sentinel

Supreme Court to rule on Arizona voting regulations this week

(The Center Square) – This week, the Supreme Court is likely to rule on two Arizona voting regulations which a lower court held were violations of the Voting Rights Act. The first regards a 2016 regulation that made a phenomenon known as “ballot harvesting” a felony in Arizona. HB 2023 allowed judges to impose a presumptive one-year prison term and potential $150,000 fine on civic and political groups who turn early ballots into the polls. Arizona joined 18 other states in the passing of this regulation. Arizona law only allows certain persons, such as family and household members, caregivers, mail carriers and elections officials, to handle another person’s completed early ballot.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
Congress & CourtsKentucky Standard

EDITORIAL: Supreme Court ruling a game-changer

Let’s get straight to the point — by the time the college football season begins this fall, the landscape of college athletics will be totally different. There are two reasons, but we’ll start with the first one. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper,...
College SportsIowa State Daily

Student-athletes backed by Supreme Court in NCAA case

On June 21, the United States Supreme Court ruled with an unanimous vote that the NCAA could not stop payments and other benefits related to education toward student-athletes. The decision was made with the thought of paying the athletes for their actions in their sports. The athletes participating in college sports brings billions of dollars in revenue to colleges and universities. As of now, payments are strictly educational.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Distractify

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Pennsylvania Cheerleader

For the first time in over 50 years, a high school student has won a free-speech case in the Supreme Court. The ruling, which was announced on Wednesday, June 23 in an 8-1 decision, concluded that Pennsylvania's Mahanoy Area School District had violated cheerleader Brandi Levy's First Amendment rights by suspending her from the team after she posted a colorful message to Snapchat.
College SportsCentre Daily

Opinion: How Penn State influenced the recent NCAA Supreme Court ruling

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.
Congress & CourtsSan Bernardino County Sun

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
In Homeland Security

Supreme Court Cases Send Mixed Messages about LGBTQ Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court continues to send seemingly mixed messages about the recognition of LGBTQ equity rights and the limitation of those rights in commerce and social contracts under the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause. On June 15, 2021, the Court announced its decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia, one of the most-watched cases in the Court’s October 2020 term.

