Howard County Police report Carjacking in Columbia on June 18th; Suspect Arrested
Noted in the Howard County Police Department Daily Crime Bulletin, Monday, June 21, 2021. Columbia, 21045: 6400 block of Dobbin Road, June 18 3:08 p.m. Police responded for a report of a carjacking in which a male suspect entered a vehicle occupied by an adult female victim. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect drove, eventually crashing. Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. No one was injured.scotteblog.com