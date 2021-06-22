NZD/USD still looks offered in the near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable faces a deeper pullback on a close below 1.3735. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘1.3910 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as the initial advance in GBP stalled at 1.3898, the subsequently sharp sell-off from the high came as a surprise (overnight low of 1.3773). The rapid drop appears to be overdone but with no signs of stabilization just yet, GBP could test 1.3760 first before a recovery can be expected. Last week’s low near 1.3735 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.3835 but only a breach of 1.3860 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”