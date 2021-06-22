Cancel
NZD/USD still looks offered in the near term – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD needs to clear the 0.7070 level to end the negative phase, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We noted yesterday that ‘the rapid drop appears to be overdone and NZD is unlikely to weaken much further’ and we expected NZD to ‘trade between 0.6930 and 0.6995’. NZD subsequently traded within a range of 0.6935/0.6999 before closing on a firm note at 0.6992 (+0.86%). The movement is viewed as part of an on-going consolidation phase but the firmed underlying tone suggests NZD is likely to trade within a higher range of 0.6945/0.7020.”

