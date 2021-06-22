Cancel
Movies

‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer: The Origin Of G.I. Joe’s Resident Ninja

By Matt Singer
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s something about mysterious guys on teams who like to fight with blades that lend themselves to origin movies. When the time came to make the first solo X-Men movie, the honor went to Wolverine, in a film where we learned how he got his adamantium claws and lost his memories. (It turned out to be the most clichéd story in the world: He was shot in the head with amnesia bullets. Man, am I sick of that twist in movie after movie!) Now G.I. Joe is branching out to solo films and Snake Eyes is getting the honors. Hopefully his movie is better than X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades!

