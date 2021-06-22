Cancel
Washington County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN GULF BAY...CALHOUN...EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA AND CENTRAL SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 415 AM EDT/315 AM CDT/ At 312 AM EDT/212 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chipley to near Panama City Beach. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Marianna, Chipley, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Bradford, Parker, Malone, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford and Wausau.

alerts.weather.gov
