Sunday storm brought minor damages
Thunderstorms Sunday led to some minor damages and power outages in the county. No National Weather Service of Northern Indiana rain collection point was reported out of Henry County for Sunday’s storm. A collection point in Defiance County reported 1.07 inches accumulated at 7 a.m. Monday. An Archbold collection point in Fulton County reported 1.59 inches at 5:30 a.m. Monday, a point in Fayette reported 1.19 inches at 7 a.m. Monday and two collections points in Wauseon reported amounts of 0.87 inch and 0.7 inch at 7 a.m. Monday.www.northwestsignal.net