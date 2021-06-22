Cancel
Henry County, OH

Sunday storm brought minor damages

By JEN LAZENBY, AARON AUZINS NWS Staff
Northwest Signal
 17 days ago

Thunderstorms Sunday led to some minor damages and power outages in the county. No National Weather Service of Northern Indiana rain collection point was reported out of Henry County for Sunday’s storm. A collection point in Defiance County reported 1.07 inches accumulated at 7 a.m. Monday. An Archbold collection point in Fulton County reported 1.59 inches at 5:30 a.m. Monday, a point in Fayette reported 1.19 inches at 7 a.m. Monday and two collections points in Wauseon reported amounts of 0.87 inch and 0.7 inch at 7 a.m. Monday.

www.northwestsignal.net
