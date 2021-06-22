Schweitzer adds to Fourth fun total

I can still hear my nephew, Tanner, as his long hat streaming behind him as he raced down Schweitzer in a tuck position: "Sorry, Aunt Caroline." OK, fair disclosure, he was only seven and his "tuck position" was probably more from him looking back to apologize for having accidentally knocked his favorite aunt over in her first ever attempt to ski. He had meant to give me a high five to congratulate me for making halfway down the massively steep slope (OK, it was the bunny hill) but things didn't go as planned.