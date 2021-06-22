Royals claim Sandpoint Little League Majors championship
The Caliber Home Loans Royals defeated the Tork Electric Padres 6-5 on June 10 to win the Sandpoint Little League Majors championship. Pictured in the front row (from left): Jameson Newton, Bode Eacret, Conner Brown, Carson Haymond, Andrew Aexel and Phin Bricher. Middle row (from left): Trevor Skon, Logan Iverson, Chase Miller, Mason Peters, William Gish, Colter Cates and Matthew Pennick. Back row (from left): coaches Brent Eacret, Jacob Iverson, John Aexel and Ryan Pennick.bonnercountydailybee.com