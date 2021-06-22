Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Royals claim Sandpoint Little League Majors championship

Bonner County Daily Bee
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caliber Home Loans Royals defeated the Tork Electric Padres 6-5 on June 10 to win the Sandpoint Little League Majors championship. Pictured in the front row (from left): Jameson Newton, Bode Eacret, Conner Brown, Carson Haymond, Andrew Aexel and Phin Bricher. Middle row (from left): Trevor Skon, Logan Iverson, Chase Miller, Mason Peters, William Gish, Colter Cates and Matthew Pennick. Back row (from left): coaches Brent Eacret, Jacob Iverson, John Aexel and Ryan Pennick.

bonnercountydailybee.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#The Tork Electric Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mill Valley, CAMarin Independent Journal

Little League: Mill Valley tops Novato South to claim title

Two years ago, the Mill Valley 11’s All-Stars battled their way through to District and Section titles, playing nine games in 10 days and advancing all the way to the NorCal playoffs where they finished fifth. The core of that team was poised for another big run last year in...
Cochranton, PAMeadville Tribune

Little League Tournament:

COCHRANTON — In the 8-10-year-old baseball bracket, Cochranton beat McLane 11-7 on Thursday. Justice Walker led Cochranton with a double, a triple and a home run. Walker had three RBIs on the day. Jonah McKay went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Daniel Hochstetler was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ryder Beers and Carver Tate each added one RBI.
SportsThe Citizens Voice

Little League photos wanted

Little League presidents and team managers are asked to submit their all-star team photos and photos of league champions for publication in The Citizens’ Voice Little League issue. Photos can be sent to sports@citizensvoice.com. Emailed photos should have a resolution of 200 dpi. For more information, call 570-821-2065. Deadline is July 1.
MLBSun-Gazette

Little League World Series

I would like to know how Little League officials can justify not allowing spectators at this year’s Series. All across the country, things have opened up to normal capacities including NCAA college baseball and softball world series. Major League Baseball and many other venues also. Missed out last year which...
Sportslakepowelllife.com

Little League is Here in PAGE

From Lynn Cormier, Page’s Community and Recreation Services Director….. th, the Page Sports Complex is hosting the Little League District Championships for Youth Baseball, ages 9-11. We are very excited to be hosting this event. Though it is smaller than usual (due to COVID, many cities only are fielding one rather than multiple teams), we are hoping to set a precedence and get into the Little League’s playoff tournament rotation on an ongoing basis.
Baseballfreedom929.com

OLNEY LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

(OLNEY) In Little League news, the Olney/Richland County All-Star Baseball teams are scheduled to begin District action toward the end of next week. The 12U All-Stars play at Robinson, the 11U All-Stars will host two teams at Musgrove Park, and the 10U All-Stars will play at Mt. Carmel. We’ll take a look at all the brackets and other details coming up next week for the Olney/Richland County Little League Baseball All-Stars.
Morgan County, GAMorgan County Citizen

Little League of yesteryear

Back in the mid-1960s Little League baseball flourished in Morgan County. There were plenty of reasons this happened. The Braves had come to town in 1966, our county had a number of enthusiasts and baseball, at that point in time, was pretty inexpensive. Daddy was one of those who loved the game and he passed his passion for the sport on to his sons.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MIGrosse Pointe News

Around Little League

Teams from the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores and Farms-City Little Leagues traveled to Commerce this weekend to take part in the Commerce Classic Tournament. The 8U tournament team from the Woods-Shores defeated the Commerce Cobras in the finals to win their championship. The 12-year-olds from the Farms-City Little League claimed a championship as well, going 5-0 and out-scoring opponents 37-2 on their way to the title.
SoccerPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

The Life Lessons of Little League

Unfinished business, here: summer is just beginning. The days are still long and the weather is hot. People have yet to leave for their annual vacations. The beaches aren’t full yet, the price of watermelon is still high, and gasoline is bound to go higher. The season itself comes in phases, though, and the first phase for me is already over.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Little League Majors Division remaining playoff schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball playoffs will continue next week. In the first semifinal game, Vona’s Restaurant will take on the Firefighters at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. In the other semifinal game, the Police will face the Elks at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. The...
Bordentown, NJTrentonian

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Bordentown, Lawrence, Robbinsville and West Windsor to compete for District 12 championship

The 12U Little League Softball All-Stars from Robbinsville and Bordentown have established quite the rivalry over the last handful of years. After the two teams played an exciting three-game series to determine the District 12 champion during the summer of 2020, they are both back again, only this time they'll be joined by teams from Lawrence and West Windsor in the four-team field.
BaseballSan Mateo Daily Journal

Alpine 9-10s claims District 52 Little League All-Stars banner

From the moment Alpine pitcher Brandon Sweeney rubbed up the baseball prior to the start of the District 52 Little League All-Stars 9-10s Tournament championship game, it was clear the right-hander was going to be a force to be reckoned with. Brandon Sweeney continued Alpine’s run of pitching dominance through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy