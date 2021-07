Kids are naturally curious, and when you’re curious about who God is it’s easy to grow your relationship with Jesus. That’s why, in this 4-part series for VBS, we’re going to engage kids’ imaginations! Kids will not only get curious about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — but also about the God who created it all! They’ll hear from early church leaders like Paul, Peter, John, and Timothy, who helped the first Jesus-followers wonder what made their stories unique, what gifts God gave them (and how they could use those gifts to serve), what they could learn from others, and how they could spend time with God. Join us June 27- July 1 from 6:00-8:00 pm at St. Paul's UMC (1340 3rd Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids). See you there!