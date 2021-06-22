Cancel
Urban health collaborative launches COVID-19 data dashboard on vaccination disparities

By Drexel University
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urban Health Collaborative, housed in Drexel University's Dornsife School of Public Health, recently published its "COVID-19 Health Inequities in Cities" dashboard—which exposes deeply entrenched inequities in cities across the United States through the lens of comprehensive data on COVID-19 outcomes. Unlike other COVID-19 dashboards that look at data at broader scales, the Drexel website offers data on inequities at the individual (racial/ethnic disparities), neighborhood (using zip code and social vulnerability measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and city (characteristics such as overcrowding, health infrastructure, etc.) levels on COVID-19 outcomes including vaccination rates.

#Health Disparities#Dashboards#Covid 19#Race And Ethnicity#Poverty#Covid 19 Data Dashboard#Drexel University#Data#Cdc#Non Hispanic#Hispanics#Spatial Inequities#Confirmed Cases
