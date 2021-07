TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters back in action at the Stormont Vail Events Center have gone on sale on Friday. The Stormont Vail Events Center says the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Topeka on Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. It said the Tour is a basketball event like none other, with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks. It said part streetball from the players that defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters.