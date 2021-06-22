Australia struggles to quash persistent coronavirus outbreaks

With less than 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities across Australia have been imposing lockdowns and other restrictions. The highly contagious Delta variant and travel are fueling the new outbreaks. A day after Sydney entered a partial two-week lockdown, Perth imposed new restrictions after revealing that a local woman who returned from Sydney contracted the virus and visited a gym, two schools, a bar, and a shopping center while infectious. “I want to foreshadow that, given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today because we are seeing that people in isolation, unfortunately, would have already transmitted to all their house contacts,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned.