Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia struggles to quash persistent coronavirus outbreaks

MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney was battling a fresh COVID-19 cluster on Tuesday just as Melbourne's latest outbreak receded, highlighting Australia's difficulty in quashing persistent small virus flare-ups. Ten people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sydney overnight, taking the cluster that first emerged in the city's Bondi Beach area last week to 21 cases.

medicalxpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
Gold
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions Spread Across Australia With New Outbreak

With less than 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities across Australia have been imposing lockdowns and other restrictions. The highly contagious Delta variant and travel are fueling the new outbreaks. A day after Sydney entered a partial two-week lockdown, Perth imposed new restrictions after revealing that a local woman who returned from Sydney contracted the virus and visited a gym, two schools, a bar, and a shopping center while infectious. “I want to foreshadow that, given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today because we are seeing that people in isolation, unfortunately, would have already transmitted to all their house contacts,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

South Australia to bring in new restrictions despite having ZERO local coronavirus cases after workers from a Northern Territory gold mine hit by an outbreak fly in to quarantine with families

South Australia is expected to introduce new Covid restrictions despite having no new locally-acquired cases, amid fears the Indian Delta variant is spreading. Capped numbers on home gatherings, enforced mask wearing in confined public spaces, and restricted numbers in public venues are the key announcements expected to come into force in South Australia from Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Thailand To Reimpose Coronavirus Curbs To Contain Outbreak

Thailand from Monday will reimpose Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases. After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand's latest wave kicked off in April when a...
Public Healthearth.com

East Asia endured a coronavirus outbreak 20,000 years ago

East Asia endured a coronavirus epidemic 20,000 years ago, according to a new study from Queensland University of Technology. The researchers have discovered traces of the outbreak in the genetic makeup of people from the region, which is now China, Japan, Mongolia, North Korea, South Korea, and Taiwan. “The modern...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Australia's most-populous city struggles to curb delta cases

Sydney’s delta-variant coronavirus outbreak is proving difficult to bring under control, despite Australia’s most-populous city being in lockdown for almost a week. The city of almost 6 million people detected 24 new locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday. Since the outbreak began in mid-June from a driver who transported international flight crew, Sydney has recorded 195 infections.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Australia Steps up Vaccine Push to Stem COVID-19 Outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia decided on Monday to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels after a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Prime Minister Scott Morrison met state and territory leaders to discuss the situation, with more than 20 million Australians -- about 80% of the...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: Australia battles Covid outbreaks, Joyce rewards backers, MasterChef recap

Good morning. Millions of Australians are waking up in lockdown today as states and territories attempt to prevent the spread of the latest Covid outbreak. Similar restrictions are also being put in place internationally as the Delta variant continues to spread. Barnaby Joyce has reshuffled his cabinet, and Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is set to head back to the office today after recovering from a fall in March.
Public Healthinvesting.com

Australia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. More than 20 million Australians, or around 80% of the population, are now under some...
Public HealthPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Prime Creator of Earth' Interrupts Coronavirus Press Conference in Australia

A press conference detailing renewed Covid-related travel restrictions in Australia took a bizarre turn when a man proclaiming himself to be the "prime creator of this Earth" interrupted the proceedings. The very strange incident reportedly unfolded on Sunday as the police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, Mick Fuller, was addressing the media about a recently enacted two-week lockdown to try and thwart the spread of the worrisome and highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant which has recently cropped up in considerable numbers in Australia. The otherwise formal affair became chaotic when a bearded man made his way through the crowd of reporters with a rather weird line of inquiry and an even odder declaration.
Public HealthMetro International

Australia tightens lockdown amid Delta virus outbreak, vaccine chaos

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia reported a slight rise in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, while officials in several states tightened movement curbs and pushed for vaccinations to limit flare-ups of the highly infectious Delta variant. After months in which it had nearly stamped out the virus, Australia is battling the variant in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open flat as virus challenge persists

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while firm copper and oil prices will likely lend weight to miners and energy companies. The local share price index futures was flat, and at a 78.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Health ServicesCIO

How NSW Health IT deployed its Sydney COVID-19 vaccination centre

Just months ago, Australia seemed to have the COVID-19 pandemic control. The population was getting back to work and life began to seem like it had returned to normal. But this serious virus has reared its head again with quarantine leaks resulting in new outbreaks and a fresh round of mini government-mandated lockdowns in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland. Now, a year and a half into the global pandemic, just over 4% of Australians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which lags behind other Western nations by significant margins.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

New coronavirus outbreak at a Premier League club puts managers on high alert

At least one Premier League club has suffered a coronavirus outbreak among its squad following the return of its players for pre-season training, Telegraph Sport can reveal. As scientists warn teams to plan for a surge in positive cases as they reconvene following their summer holidays, at least one manager fears the resulting disruption will be the worst of the Covid-19 crisis.
Public HealthCourier News

The Latest: Australia to tighten restrictions in Sydney

SYDNEY — Australian authorities are further tightening restrictions in Sydney after reporting 44 new community cases, the largest number since a coronavirus outbreak began there last month. The city of more than 5 million is already in lockdown. New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions would limit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy