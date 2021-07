British No 1 Jo Konta was forced to pull out on the eve of Wimbledon last night after a member of her team tested positive for Covid. The host nation’s best hope in the women’s singles — and winner of the last tournament she played in — was immediately obliged to isolate for 10 days. Konta was in a bubble with her three designated support personnel: coach Dan Smethurst, physio Gill Myburgh and fiance Jackson Wade.