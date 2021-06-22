Cancel
Scotland eliminated from Euro 2020 as classy Croatia progress to last-16

By James Ducker, Charles Richardson
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccurate McGregor strike cancels out Vlasic's opener for Croatia. But Modric stunner and Perisic header prove too much for Scotland. Croatia finish in second place in Group D; winless Scotland eliminated. There will come a day when Scotland finally make it to the knockout stages of a major tournament but,...

