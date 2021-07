There is only so much focus a human mind can spread out among different thoughts before going blank and just not having the space left for more. For most of us, baseball only takes up a fraction of that space because we have other priorities. And in that fraction of a space that baseball takes up, right now most of that energy is either going toward the way the Red Sox are playing right now or the upcoming draft, and that is all for good reason. Those are good areas to put one’s focus.