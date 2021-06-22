Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Thank You, Elvis’: Andrus’ return home inspires dreams of winning, both in Arlington and Oakland

Leader-Telegram
 16 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers handed out bobbleheads of Elvis Andrus Monday. Sure, they had been around since last year, but nevertheless, it’s the thought. When Oakland’s lineup was introduced before the Rangers’ eventual 8-3 win, Chuck Morgan gave a little extra pause after Andrus’ name for fans to cheer. And they did warmly. After the first inning, they played a welcome back video full of highlights, high-jinx and smiles as a tribute. And when he came to the plate in the second, the fans stood and applauded and Kyle Gibson backed off the mound to allow Andrus to feel the thanks of 20,259 fans.

www.leadertelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
John
Person
Elvis
Person
Elvis Andrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Fangraphs#Al#Baseball Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Andrus on 'tough' TX return; Ramón in RF?

As Elvis Andrus stepped into the batter’s box in Arlington on Monday evening, the first time he had done so as a visitor in his career, he found himself overcome with emotion. “It was a tough day,” Andrus said of his first game back. “I knew it was going to...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Elvis Andrus Hopes First Athletics Homer Leads to Many More

Andrus hopes first homer with A's leads to many, many more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. They say timing is everything, but in this case, it wasn’t enough. Elvis Andrus hit a massive game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Athletics' 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Friday night. It was his first homer of the season and it came at the perfect time.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Steals base in win

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Andrus notched a pair of singles in this one and ended up stealing third for his seventh stolen base of the year. The 32-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and has swiped a bag in two of his last three. Andrus isn't the same runner he was during his 12-year tenure with the Rangers during which he notched at least 20 steals 10 times. His decreased ability to steal certainly hurts his value due to the fact that his hitting averages are down in comparison to the rest of his career. Andrus is currently slashing .230/.271/.298, which is on pace to be the lowest line of his career outside of last season when he only played in 29 games.
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Elvis Andrus hits timely home run, but A’s lose to Red Sox in extras

OAKLAND — The Oakland Coliseum’s biggest crowd since 2019 witnessed an extra-inning loss Friday night that came down to one perfect throw home. The A’s lost to the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in 10 innings in front of 32,000 fans as Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez extinguished the A’s threat to tie or win the ten-inning game with a throw home to get Seth Brown out at home on Sean Murphy’s fly ball to center field.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Records second homer

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Astros. Andrus took Cristian Javier yard in the sixth inning to record his second home run of the season. Despite a dreadful start to the season, Andrus has hit fairly well of late by maintaining a .279 average since June 1. In that same span, he's managed to record 14 RBI and score 17 runs.
MLBdallassportsfanatic.com

Fans get their chance to welcome back former Rangers Nomar Mazara and Elvis Andrus this week

The current homestand features two Rangers who’ve influenced the organization in their tenure, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara. Now Friday is Elvis’ second stint as a visitor at Globe Life Field as the Athletics and Rangers met June 21-24. The initial ovation for Elvis was loud, and the fans thanked Andrus for his eleven years as the starting shortstop for Texas. It sent shivers down my spine, and I reminisced about the successful clubs Elvis was a part of.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees and Mets are both in the hunt thanks to mediocre divisions

The Mets have been in first place since May 8 yet averaged barely 17,000 fans per game since restored to full capacity. The Yankees, though floundering with a multitude of issues, have still never been very far from first place, but averaged barely 25,000 on this recent homestand. So what gives? As Howie Rose remarked on the air the other day upon surveying a more than half empty Citi Field in ...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-37, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Gallo headlines Home Run Derby

Joey Gallo will be participating in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby, scheduled to take place on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Coors Field in Colorado. Gallo is a member of the American League All Star Team, with the All Star Game scheduled to be played Tuesday, July 13. Gallo...
MLBDurango Herald

Soto, Gallo fill out field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week's slugfest at Coors Field in Denver. Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Ben Gamel leads offensive outburst in victory over Braves

When the Pirates and Braves met at Truist Park in late May, it produced a series that manager Derek Shelton’s team couldn’t wait to shake. Fifteen home runs allowed. A total of 37 runs scored. It felt like the Pirates could have had Nolan Ryan or Randy Johnson in their respective primes, and the ball still wouldn’t have stayed in the yard.
NHLchatsports.com

Thank You, Viktor Arvidsson

Thank you, Viktor Arvidsson. Thank you for the overtime goals. Thank you for the toothless grins, the “Arvi Hustle,” the jump-screens, the “RV” memes. Thank you for taking over Yannick Weber’s Predators Foundation pet club. Thank you for playing your heart out in gold. Arvidsson was a true home-grown Predator....
MLBdallassun.com

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year's Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday's derby, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...

Comments / 0

Community Policy