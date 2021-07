With drought being the new normal, how are we to live?. The other day, I went for a walk in the forest as a light rain fell and the sun intermittently shone down through the trees. Everything was gloriously moist and plant life was abundant. A creek tumbled in and out of view, churning with aquamarine swirls and pearly froth. The precipitation wasn’t heavy enough to soak through my light jacket, but it was enough to sustain the trillium blooms and coax the rhododendrons closer to blossoming. In the Mount Hood Wilderness, there seemed to be enough water to go around, though much of Oregon was already experiencing extreme drought.