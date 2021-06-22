Cancel
NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined below 0.7000 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewed USD buying failed to assist NZD/USD to build on the overnight positive move. The Fed’s hawkish turn, rebounding US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The generally positive risk tone helped limit the downside for the perceived riskier kiwi. The NZD/USD pair bounced around 20 pips...

www.fxstreet.com
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
Business985theriver.com

Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops below 0.7000 amid subdued markets, firmer USD

NZD/USD reverses the previous day’s recovery moves, drops the most in a week. Market sentiment dwindles amid covid woes and mixed updates concerning central bankers. Light calendar highlights sentiment-related headlines as the key catalysts. NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6995, down 0.30% intraday as poking the weekly bottom amid Thursday’s Asian...
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD turns positive on the day above 0.7020 after FOMC Minutes

NZD/USD staged a modest rebound after dropping below 0.7000. US Dollar Index pulls away from three-month highs after FOMC Minutes. Some FOMC policymakers see incoming data providing a less clear signal about economic momentum. After rising to a daily high of 0.7061 during the European trading hours on Wednesday, the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds modestly after FOMC minutes, trades above 1.1800

EUR/USD touched its lowest level since early April below 1.1800 on Wednesday. FOMC Minutes showed that policymakers remain cautious regarding the economic outlook. US Dollar Index erased large portion of its daily gains. The EUR/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in three months at 1.1782 on Wednesday but managed...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

FOMC minutes highlight FX policy divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirms that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policymakers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
EconomyForexTV.com

Ten-Year Yield Drops To Lowest Level Since February As Treasuries Extend Advance

Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, treasuries saw continued strength during trading on Wednesday. Bond prices moved to the upside early in the day and remained firmly positive throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.9 basis points to 1.321 percent.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Minutes Reveal Little for Markets

Minutes released Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting of its monetary policy committee offered little further guidance to markets as to when the central bank might begin raising interest rates or otherwise cutting support to the economy. Some participants expressed that while the coronavirus pandemic had largely been brought...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fitch ratings cut India’s growth forecast to 10% from estimate of 12.8% for current fiscal

The FOMC minutes indicated that many Fed members saw inflation risks tilted to the upside and that the Fed should be prepared to act if those risks materialize. Some Fed members were of the view that purchases of MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) should be scammed back first given the valuation pressures in the housing market. The minutes were therefore as hawkish as the policy itself. Yields on US treasuries have fallen further on fall in breakevens (inflation expectations). The yield on the 10y is at 1.32%. The Dollar had strengthened into the minutes but gave up some gains later. Commodities and commodity-linked currencies have weakened. Crude continues to retreat with Brent below USD 74 per barrel. US equity indices however ended with modest gains. Our take is that the Fed communication itself has brought about the effect the Fed would have intended (i.e. that of tempering long-term inflation expectations) and that would give it more time to wait and see how the economic recovery progresses, without having to actually act in a hurry.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP pares weekly losses around 0.8550, ECB, coronavirus in focus

EUR/GBP snaps four-day downtrend, refreshes daily top of late. Concerns over no tapering at ECB, virus-led challenges to UK’s unlock favor bulls. German trade numbers, ECB President Lagarde’s speech become crucial. EUR/GBP rises to a fresh intraday high of 0.8560, up 0.20% on a day, as European traders brace for...
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks, Bonds Gain Ahead of Fed Minutes Release: Markets Wrap

U.S. equities rose to all-time highs as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on policy makers’ thinking on interest rates and stimulus. Treasury notes extended gains, pushing the benchmark yield to a more than four-month low. Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day,...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

New York – Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier. Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats Below $1,800 as Dollar Advances After Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed gains made during a six-day winning streak as investors mulled Federal Reserve minutes that showed policy makers wanted a more solid economic recovery before setting a timeline for trimming bond purchases. Notes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated officials weren’t ready to schedule the withdrawal of...

