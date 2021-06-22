Captain Stamkos leads Bolts to game 5 onslaught of Islanders

After having a quiet series, Steven Stamkos looked to take charge and send the Islanders to the brink of elimination with an onslaught victory. An unexpected goal fest occurred as the Lightning offense took command early and never let it go. Tampa Bay improved to 12-0 following a loss and took a commanding 3-2 series lead. Just how were the Lightning able to rebound from a rough loss? Scoring plenty and early helped Tampa Bay achieve the bounce back game they were looking for.