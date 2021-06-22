ER David Workman -Monday Morning Briefings

Monday Motivation Yesterday, Father’s Day, I lost one of my dearest friends, a husband to a lovely lady, a father of 3 teenagers, and not yet 50 years old. His name was Wes Coddington. One of the things I appreciated about Wes was his energy and focus to live each day of his life to the fullest. Wes had gone through two kidney transplants and understood the value of each day, although he was doing well. In the end, it was cancer that ended his life. Wes taught me that the objective of life is not to arrive safely at death, but to make the most of each day, each moment. Savor each day as if it were our last. One day… it will be. CHEMPI Fund Raiser – TOMORROW Tomorrow, June 22, Chili’s will donate 15% of your ticket sales to the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc (CHEMPI) when guests mention GIVE BACK DAY fo CHEMPI. What an easy way to contribute money back to CHEMPI. You’re going to eat tomorrow, right? The closest Chili’s to our Lodge is at 255 Vista Village Dr, Vista, CA 92083. They will be open from 11am to 10pm. Stop by and get your Tex-Mex on! And don’t forget to mention GIVE BACK DAY fo CHEMPI. Independence Day Picnic On Sunday, July 4th, our Lodge will be having our annual Fourth of July picnic from 11am to 2pm in the RV Park. We’ll be serving the typical American favorites of hamburgers and hot dogs, along with your favorite side dishes. We usually offer this event for free. However, this year, we asking for a donation of $8 per plate with 100% of the donation going to our Veterans Committee to help serve the needs of our local vets. The Ladies of the Lodge will also be selling their baked goodies for those who have a sweet tooth… which is most of us! July 1 AVP Visitation On Thursday, July 1st, CHEA Vice President, South Coast District, Phillip Byrd and First Lady Janet will be joining us at the Lodge. We will be having dinner in their honor and he will be delivering his message to our Lodge. All members are welcomed and encouraged to join us for this once-yearly event. We’ll be having Chicken Parmesan for dinner ($15 per person). Please call the Lodge office at 760-724-1968 to make a reservation. The dress for the evening is business casual. 5pm Social Hour 6pm Dinner 7pm AVP Message to our Lodge July 9 After Party – Boogie Nights We’re trying something special on Friday night, July 9th! For all you Friday night dinner and dancing enthusiasts, nothing will change as you know it. Dinner will be from 5-8pm and American Roots will be playing from 5-8pm. Reservations, as usual. The dining room will be set up, as usual. It will be the same wonderful Friday night you’re used to… until 8pm. That’s when we launch The After Party! Because everyone knows that the best party to go to is… THE AFTER PARTY! At 8pm, Urban Gypsys will take over, playing their dance music from the ER stage from 8-11pm. Urban Gypsys is one of San Diego’s hottest bands and has a big following at locations like Wildwood Restaurant here in Vista. One of their most popular events is Motown Night… all the dancers come out for that one. They will be doing the same thing at our Lodge but we’re calling it Boogie Nights. There will be a limited late-night menu served until 10pm for those who don’t arrive early for the full dinner. The guests from the earlier seating are certainly welcomed to stay late and continue dancing. It will be a little louder and a bit more contemporary, but that’s what we’re going for. Let us know you’re coming, invite your friends (and sign them in as guests). Call us at 760-724-1968. Have a great week! ER David.