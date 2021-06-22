Cancel
NHL

Aberdeen Wings had bar set high by previous Robertson Cup champs

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings play for the championship of the North American Hockey League Tuesday night. Ironically, they are still the defending champions after COVID cut last season short. And as great as this year’s team has been setting all kinds of league records, the bar for success was set really high by that group 2 years ago that won the Robertson Cup. Team captain Clayton Cosentino says, ”We can win as many games as we want to in the regular season but if we’re not preparing ourselves for the Robertson Cup that’s what really matters. There’s always a bar we have to reach. Once we get to something there’s something next because the team 2 years ago really kind of put the bar super high.”

www.dakotanewsnow.com
