Former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen makes Olympic team by winning trials

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, OR (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota track and field alum Chris Nilsen captured his first U.S. Championships gold medal and punched his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nilsen, a product of Kansas City, Missouri, cleared the winning height of 19-4 ¼ (5.90m) following a perfect competition. He was...

Educationdakotanewsnow.com

Staying In School At USD Helped Nilsen Reach Olympic Dream

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like his coach Derek Miles before him, Chris Nilsen will be a proud University of South Dakota alum when he takes the Olympic stage next month in Tokyo. Chris won the national pole vault championship during the U.S. Olympic Trials this week, wrapping...
Eugene, ORVermillion Plain Talk

Nilsen Wins Gold At U.S. Olympic Trials, Headed To Tokyo

EUGENE, Ore.—South Dakota track and field alum Chris Nilsen captured his first U.S. Championships gold medal June 21 and punched his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nilsen, a product of Kansas City, Missouri, cleared the winning height of 19-4 ¼ (5.90m) following a perfect competition. He was the only athlete with a clean sheet in the competition, clearing six bars on first-attempt makes en route to the gold medal. After securing the win, Nilsen took three shots at the elusive six-meter bar (19-8 ¼), but was ultimately unable to clear it.
SportsHypebae

Suni Lee Makes History With Win Over Simone Biles at the Olympic Trials

In a surprising turn of events, Olympic newcomer Sunisa Lee finished ahead of Simone Biles at the gymnastics qualifying trials on Sunday. Though Biles still won the two-day competition, Lee’s all-around score on Sunday bested Biles’s, marking the first time anyone beat the “GOAT” in an all-around gymnastics meet since 2013.
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Leanne Wong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Leanne Wong may not break a sweat in Tokyo later this month, but she'll be there as a member of the US Olympic Gymnastics team. Wong is headed to Japan as a so-called "replacement athlete," meaning she is there should anything befall one of the four gymnasts on Team USA (the incomparable Simone Biles among them) or individual competitor MyKayla Skinner.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Former Army Ranger and NFL Player Slams Gwen Berry Olympic Trial Flag Protest: ‘Makes Me Very Upset’

Gwen Berry and her anthem protest at the Olympic Trials started a firestorm of debate. And former college football star and Army Ranger Jake Bequette didn’t approve. During an interview on Fox News, Bequette said: “I was very blessed to be able to play football for the University of Arkansas and for the New England Patriots. And standing there on the sideline before a game watching that flag wave and the national anthem play always filled me with pride.
Sportskshb.com

Brody Malone cruises to Gymnastics Trials win, headlines 5-man Olympic team

Brody Malone followed up his first senior national title by winning the all-around contest at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, automatically qualifying for the Tokyo Games. Malone scored 171.600 in the all-around, three points ahead of second-place finisher Yul Moldauer. Unfazed by his newfound stardom, Malone executed across every apparatus. He...
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

OSU swimmer makes Olympic team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Standing at 6-foot-7, with a size 16 shoe, one of the newest members of Team USA is built for speed, but he hasn’t always had it. Hunter Armstrong finished second in the 100-meter backstroke at the Olympic trials, just behind world-record holder Ryan Murphy, punching his ticket to Tokyo.
Swimming & Surfingkynt1450.com

USD Swim Team Wins Award

The University of South Dakota men’s swimming and diving has been recognized as South Dakota’s Outstanding team of the Year announced Wednesday in a digital version of The Charlie’s, the athletics annual award ceremony. The Coyotes’ head coach, Jason Mahowald, received recognition as South Dakota’s coach of the year. The Coyote men’s swimming and diving team captured its first-ever Summit League championship when it tallied a school-record 915.5 points over the course of the three-day meet. South Dakota had at least two point-placers in each of the 16 individual events contested while winning six individual Summit League titles to go with winning three of the five relays. The Coyote men completed a 6-1 dual season during the 2020-21 school year under coach Mahowald, who completed his 16th season as head coach, and was named Summit League men’s coach of the year. This is Mahowald’s second South Dakota Coach of the Year distinction with his first coming in 2009.
Eugene, ORvirginiasports.com

Guy Finishes Ninth in Pole Vault at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Virginia graduate Bridget Guy placed ninth in the pole vault Saturday (June 26) at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. Guy cleared the bar at both 4.35 meters (14’ 3.25”) and 4.50 meters (14’ 9”) on her second attempt at both heights. She missed on all three of her attempts at 4.60 meters (15’ 1”).
Sportsdailybruin.com

U.S. Olympic Team Trials: UCLA gymnasts to watch

Three incoming UCLA gymnastics freshmen will take to the podium Friday and Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, Missouri. Jordan Chiles, Emma Malabuyo and Emily Lee will each have an opportunity to earn a berth at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Of the 18 competitors,...
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Three Former OSU Athletes Announced on Olympic Teams

Oklahoma State is set to be well represented at the Olympics this summer. Former OSU golfers Viktor Holvand and Alex Noren will represent Norway and Sweden, respectively. Former OSU soccer player AD Franch is set to represent the United States in Tokyo. Hovland is up to 14th in the World...

