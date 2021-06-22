Former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen makes Olympic team by winning trials

The University of South Dakota men’s swimming and diving has been recognized as South Dakota’s Outstanding team of the Year announced Wednesday in a digital version of The Charlie’s, the athletics annual award ceremony. The Coyotes’ head coach, Jason Mahowald, received recognition as South Dakota’s coach of the year. The Coyote men’s swimming and diving team captured its first-ever Summit League championship when it tallied a school-record 915.5 points over the course of the three-day meet. South Dakota had at least two point-placers in each of the 16 individual events contested while winning six individual Summit League titles to go with winning three of the five relays. The Coyote men completed a 6-1 dual season during the 2020-21 school year under coach Mahowald, who completed his 16th season as head coach, and was named Summit League men’s coach of the year. This is Mahowald’s second South Dakota Coach of the Year distinction with his first coming in 2009.