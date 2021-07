Now that the travel green list has expanded slightly to include destinations that will actually allow British visitors in, those itching to get away next month for a week in the sun finally have more choice. But if you want to stick closer to home, there are still places in the UK where you can escape for a much-needed break. Have a look at some of these ideas for a July holiday.GozoMalta’s little sister island is sleepier than its neighbour, and delightfully so. Tucked within its indented coastline are some fabulous beaches, including Xlendi Bay. Overlooking this deep sheltered bay...