Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Fiji outbreak grows rapidly, N Zealand sends $7M

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZafHR_0abdlOZ000

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is rapidly growing, with 180 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The current outbreak began in April and has resulted in seven deaths and numerous restrictions, although so far the island nation has resisted a nationwide lockdown.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said this week it was providing an additional 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) for COVID-19 operations and food supplies in Fiji. New Zealand and Australia have also sent medical teams.

Located north of New Zealand, Fiji is home to 940,000 people. Its tourism-dependent economy had already been hard-hit by the pandemic before the latest outbreak. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fiji has reported more than 2,200 cases and nine deaths.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US finds deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year

WHO plans technology transfer hub for coronavirus vaccines in South Africa

— Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HAVANA — Cuba’s government announced on Monday that its three-shot Abdala vaccine has proved to be 92% effective against the coronavirus.

It provided no details of the clinical testing. The Abdala is one of the vaccines Cuba is testing. It recently said its Soberana 2 vaccine has shown a 62% efficacy. The announcement came as Cuba faces its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic with record new infections.

Dr. Francisco Durán, the island’s director of epidemiology, on Monday reported 1,561 new coronavirus cases for a total of 169,365 confirmed cases and 1,170 deaths.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has told the World Health Organization it tested more than 30,000 people for the coronavirus through June 10 but has yet to find a single infection.

The WHO said in a monitoring report Tuesday that North Korea’s testing figures included 733 people who were tested during June 4-10, of which 149 were with influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections.

Experts widely doubt North Korea’s claim that it has not had a single case of the virus, given its poor health infrastructure and porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

Describing its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence,” the North has banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade. The self-imposed lockdown has caused further strain on an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over the country’s nuclear weapons program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a political conference last week called for officials to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, indicating that the country won't open its borders anytime soon.

___

ROME – Mask-wearing outdoors in Italy will no longer be required in virtually all of the country starting on June 28.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted Monday night that the mask requirement for outdoors will be eliminated in those parts of Italy in designated “white zone” regions, where COVID-19 case incidence is low and ICU admissions of the illness are below thresholds considered at risk for overwhelming hospitals.

Currently all but one small region, in northwest Italy, have “white-zone” designations.

Masks will still be required to be worn on public transport and well as indoors. Nearly 30 percent of people in Italy 12 or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Roberto Speranza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji#Economy#Medicare#Ap#Who#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Cuba
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Virus Outbreak in Fiji Batters Economy, Tests Health System

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — A growing coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is stretching the health system and devastating the economy. It has even prompted the government to offer jobless people tools and cash to become farmers. The Pacific nation got through the first year of the pandemic without any significant outbreaks...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Health authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas, saying people could leave their homes only for essential purposes. The outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant detected last week has infected 65 people. The New South Wales state leader says the lockdown was aimed at ensuring the outbreak didn't take hold for weeks and weeks. Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, although the delta variant first detected in India is proving more challenging.
Worldraleighnews.net

Fiji's economy overwhelmed by outbreak of Covid Delta variant

SUVA, Fiji: The popular tourist island of Fiji has been virtually closed down by the Covid virus, with tourism at a standstill and the economy devastated. Fiji was left unharmed during the first year of the pandemic, as there were no significant outbreaks and only two reported Covid-related deaths. However,...
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: Fiji's outbreak surges as gov't resists lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Fiji reported a record 431 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant continued to grow. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
Worldworldairlinenews.com

Fiji Airways to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights to New Zealand

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX. The recertification will help Fiji Airways which wants to resume flights to New Zealand using the MAX. Fiji Airways earlier this month issued this statement concerning the Boeing 737 MAX:. The deal for the five...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid outbreaks are growing rapidly in Cornwall 'due to influx of holidaymakers and the G7 summit' but rates are plateauing in former hotspots such as the North West and Scotland, top expert says

Covid infections are rising in Cornwall because of the thousands of Britons who have flocked to the coast for a staycation over half-term, a top expert claimed today. Professor Tim Spector, who runs the country's largest symptom-tracking study, suggested No10's strict foreign travel rules had led to increased mixing and spreading in the seaside county.
Rugbysemoball.com

Fiji set for gold defense; New Zealand women aim for upgrade

The Fiji men have a strong shot at successfully defending the title they won when rugby sevens made its Olympics debut in 2016. HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: The first Olympic gold medal ever awarded in rugby sevens went to the Australian women's team. The Aussies held off archrival New Zealand in the final, and Canada beat the British team for the bronze medal. The Fijian men were hot favorites to win their country's first Olympic medal of any kind and they didn't disappoint their faithful fans. The Pacific island nation got a day off to celebrate after Fiji thumped Britain 43-7 in the final. The Fijians scored five first-half tries in a match that highlighted the fast and flashy way they play the game that has become their national sport. South Africa beat Japan for the bronze medal, although the Japanese team produced the biggest upset of the event with its 14-12 opening group-stage win over a New Zealand team featuring All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams.
RugbyPosted by
The Associated Press

Fiji men, New Zealand women perfect in Oceania Sevens event

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Defending men’s Olympic champion Fiji and the New Zealand women’s side were both undefeated in six matches at the Oceania Sevens tournament, the last major tune-up for the leading teams heading into the Tokyo Olympics beginning next month. Despite playing at home, Olympic champion Australia women...
WorldUS News and World Report

The Latest: Virus Outbreak Straining Fiji's Medical System

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Fiji’s medical system is showing signs of strain as a coronavirus outbreak grows. The Pacific island nation reported a record 791 new daily cases and three deaths. The Ministry of Health says that due to the increase in cases, it will no longer test people for...
WorldThe Jewish Press

700,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Flying to South Korea, With Love From Israel

The 700,000 Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses promised to South Korea are on their way to the southeast Asian nation. The plane carrying the vaccine doses departed Israel for Seoul during the day on Tuesday, following an agreement signed between the two countries on Monday night. The doses sent to...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
WorldBBC

Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens

Russia has offered North Korea Covid vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to extreme hunger. Pyongyang has refused vaccines and aid from a number of countries. It has instead sealed borders to try and keep the virus out but that has affected trade with China....
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Worldairlinegeeks.com

Fiji Airways Granted Approval for Return of 737 MAX to New Zealand

Fiji Airways made a deal for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft back in 2016 with the first two received in 2018 and early 2019 and the subsequent three due by mid-2019. The MAX aircraft were due to be the new heartbeat for the Fiji Airways fleet, as since 2018, the airline has been slowly getting rid of its older Boeing 737 aircraft to make way for the newer, more fuel-efficient fleet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy