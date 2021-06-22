XDA Basics: How to take Scrolling Screenshots on an iPhone

If you want to save the contents of the screen on your device, taking a screenshot is one of the best and easiest options. However, if the content is spread across multiple lines or sections vertically, like this article, for example, you’ll have to take multiple screenshots to capture the entire information. This is where scrolling screenshots come in handy. A scrolling screenshot, as the name suggests, lets you scroll down on any page and capture screenshots of every section. It then stitches all of those screenshots into one single image. A lot of Android OEMs have scrolling screenshots as a built-in feature on their custom UIs. In fact, Android 12 has the ability to take scrolling screenshots baked in (though it is not enabled by default for now).