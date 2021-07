Valorant introduced a hidden change that most players are unaware of. It may be minor, but it has a major overall impact. Riot always brings changes and fixes to Valorant with patches deployed every two weeks. The Valorant dev team also notifies players about these changes in their patch notes. Every patch brings changes according to the players’ feedback to maintain the game’s integrity and state. The fact that the Valorant dev team responds quickly to problems proves that they care about the game’s player base.