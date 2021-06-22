Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Two Irish Brands Gain Access To SPAR’s Global Store Network

kamcity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish food brands, Fulfil and Mude, have secured potentially valuable commercial agreements with SPAR International. The move is part of the group’s ‘Challenger Brand Programme’ which connects the global SPAR network with pioneering food products that have strong international growth potential. Through the agreements, Fulfil, based in West Dublin, and...

www.kamcity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spar#Bwg Foods#Ireland#Food And Beverage#Irish#Spar International#Bwg Foods#Nam Implications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Lifestylekamcity.com

Coca-Cola Expands Reign Energy Drink Range

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has unveiled two new additions to its Reign Total Body Fuel energy drink range: Peach Fizz and Orange Dreamsicle. Available in both plain and price-marked packs (PMP £1.49), and consistent with the rest of the range, the new variants combine a number of “performance-enhancing ingredients” with 200mg of natural caffeine.
Retailkamcity.com

Co-op Launches Major Packaging Collection Scheme

Co-op is launching what it claims is Europe’s most extensive in-store recycling scheme for plastic bags and product wrapping. The national rollout of the scheme follows a 50-store collection trial last year which found that 86% of shoppers were likely to use the service. The convenience retailer said the expansion...
Technologymartechseries.com

8th Wall Establishes First-of-its-kind Global Network of Agency Partners to Accelerate the Use of Web-Based Augmented Reality by Brands

Partner Program aims to connect brands with agencies and creative studios experienced in bringing WebAR commercial experiences to market. 8th Wall announced the official launch of the 8th Wall Partner Program, a first-of-its-kind global network of trusted agencies and creative studios that have proven experience in bringing web-based augmented reality experiences to market. The Partner Program is designed to connect brands and organizations with agencies so that brands can harness the power of WebAR to engage their users in new ways and achieve business results with augmented reality—no app required.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Irish-led social network Nextdoor is going public in a major SPAC deal

The social network’s chief exec, Tyrone native Sarah Friar, was previously the CFO of Square. Nextdoor, the social network led by Irishwoman Sarah Friar, is going public through a merger with a blank-cheque firm. It’s a deal that values the San Francisco-based company at $4.3bn. In its announcement yesterday (6...
Environmentkamcity.com

IGD Supporting Industry Drive Towards Net Zero

IGD has partnered with climate solutions expert South Pole to help the food and consumer goods industry take “positive, tangible steps” towards Net Zero. With its ambition to accelerate progress towards a sustainable food system, IGD has launched a new guide, Building Your Net Zero Roadmap – A Guide For Industry Leaders And Decision Makers.
Travelcrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Division Established by Booking.com to Improve Access to Firm’s Global Travel Marketplace

Reveals that it has formed a new internal Fintech division in order to support access to the firm’s global travel marketplace for clients and partners. As an international digital commerce firm with business operations in almost every country and city, Booking.com’s goal behind creating this new business entity is to remove financial friction from the travel process, by making purchasing and selling travel products a lot easier.
MarketsPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Shares Halted

Trading in the shares of the financially strapped Global Brands Group was halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the firm said it was unable to turn in its year-end results on time. Companies are required to publish their audited annual financial statements within three months of the close of...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Group Looking to Shed Brands

Questions continue to grow concerning the future of Global Brands Group. The North American company has issued a warning about continuing as a going concern and is looking to sell off its brands, according to industry sources. Sources said two of the biggest licensed brands, Spyder and Frye, have transitioned...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Brand Networks Builds Store-level Business Presence On Snapchat

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, media solution provider Brand Networks announces the expansion of Snapchat's API capabilities to enable a business presence on the popular social channel at a multi location retailer's store level. By leveraging existing partnerships and direct integrations, Brand Networks has built a technology solution that enables a brand to develop Snap content that is automatically published as a Snap Ad and targeted at a hyper-local audience.
New York City, NYmediapost.com

'Allure' Extends Brand With Store In New York

Allure magazine has entered the retail arena with a store on Lafayette St. in the SoHo section of New York City. The store, which features a curated selection of over 280 makeup, hair-care and skincare products, serves as a physical extension of the Allure brand, according to parent Conde Nast. Opened on July 1, it is being run in partnership with the STÔUR Group.
ComputersLight Reading

RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks

The promise of Open vRAN is to give back to mobile operators some form of control over their networks. The ï¿½openï¿½ refers to the opening of RAN interfaces. It is critical because it gives operators the possibility to buy the radio unit and the baseband unit from different vendors, rather than having to buy an integrated system, and therefore helps them diversify their suppliers and reduce their dependence on traditional vendors. The ï¿½vï¿½ refers to virtual. Virtualization is about disaggregating hardware and software and enabling the use of commercial off-the-shelf servers, instead of the usual purpose-built hardware, to run network functions in order to increase flexibility and reduce costs.
Computersbitcoinist.com

Ardor Network Gains Traction in Real-World Enterprise Blockchain Solutions

Blockchain is among the technologies that are gradually defining the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) era. Over the years, more people and institutions have come to appreciate the value proposition of blockchain networks towards creating decentralized ecosystems. This upcoming technology is famous for supporting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but it is also changing the face of other industries such as healthcare and enterprise solutions.
Economykamcity.com

EU Urges UK To Accept Swiss-Style Deal To End Agri-Food Standoff

The European Union urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit ‘sausage war’ row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland. Read the full article on the Reuters website.
Chicago, ILbakingbusiness.com

Mondelez bringing its brands to in-store bakeries

CHICAGO – Mondelez International’s April 2020 acquisition of Give & Go, a manufacturer of sweet baked foods and kits sold in supermarket bakeries, was an adjacency play. It allows the snack manufacturer to take its snack know-how into a new part of the grocery store. “ … That fresh in-store...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Advanced Analytics Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL

The latest independent research document on Global Advanced Analytics Platform examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Advanced Analytics Platform study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Advanced Analytics Platform market report advocates analysis of Actuate, Altair, Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL, Dundas, FICO, Google, IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Knime, Megaputer, Microsoft, Oracle, Pentaho, QlikTech, RapidMiner, SAP, SAS, Sisense, Splunk Anlytics, StatSoft, Tableau Software, Teradata, TIBCO, Zemantis & Zoho Analytics.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fujifilm, Domo, BOARD, SAP

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence market report advocates analysis of Panorama Software, JustSystems Corporation, Fujifilm Group, Domo, BOARD, SAP Japan, Qlik, Japan Oracle, Yellowfin Japan, Suntory System Technology Ltd., Tableau Japan & WingArc1st Inc..
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Marketing Automation Solutions Market Is Booming Worldwide with Marketo, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Hatchbuck, SAP

2020-2025 Global Marketing Automation Solutions Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marketing Automation Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Act-On Software, SALESmanago, Hatchbuck, SAP, Infusionsoft, Cognizant, Marketo, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Adobe Systems, ETrigue, Aprimo, SAS Institute, Salesforce, IBM, Salesfusion, IContact, SharpSpring, HubSpot, GreenRope & Oracle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy