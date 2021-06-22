Two Irish Brands Gain Access To SPAR’s Global Store Network

The promise of Open vRAN is to give back to mobile operators some form of control over their networks. The ï¿½openï¿½ refers to the opening of RAN interfaces. It is critical because it gives operators the possibility to buy the radio unit and the baseband unit from different vendors, rather than having to buy an integrated system, and therefore helps them diversify their suppliers and reduce their dependence on traditional vendors. The ï¿½vï¿½ refers to virtual. Virtualization is about disaggregating hardware and software and enabling the use of commercial off-the-shelf servers, instead of the usual purpose-built hardware, to run network functions in order to increase flexibility and reduce costs.