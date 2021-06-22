Engineers examine urban cooling strategies using reflective surfaces

If you've ever been in a city's central core in the middle of summer, you know the heat can be brutal—and much hotter than in the surrounding region. Temperatures in cities tend to be several degrees warmer than in its rural areas, a phenomenon called the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect. Many cities have been observed to be 2-4ºC warmer than the countryside in virtually every inhabited continent. This phenomenon occurs because urban infrastructure, especially pavements, absorbs a lot of heat as compared to natural vegetated surfaces. This heat pollution causes higher air conditioning and water costs, while also posing a public health hazard.