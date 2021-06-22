Cancel
HSBC said to be revamping US investment bank as senior executives exit

By Ambereen Choudhury, Stefania Spezzati, Harry Wilson
theedgemarkets.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 22): Four of HSBC Holdings Plc’s most senior bankers in the U.S. with about six decades of combined service are leaving the investment bank as part of an overhaul of its New York operations. Robert Gelnaw, head of debt capital markets for North America, Lex Malas, head of advisory...

