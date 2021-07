At the July 6th, 2021 Police Commissioner's meeting, the Susquehanna Regional Police Department's Chief of Police announced his retirement after 26 years of service to the residents of East Donegal Township, Conoy Township and Marietta Borough. Chief Ed Haugh has served over 40 years of dedicated service in law enforcement. The Susquehanna Regional Police would like to thank him for his service and wish him the best in his retirement! Also at the meeting, the Susquehanna Regional Police Commission announced that Lt. Anthony J. Hall will serve as the new Chief of Police. Best wishes for continued success to both of you!