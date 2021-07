Beginning tomorrow and continuing through July 4th, fireworks can be discharged in Fremont. While the array of sights and sounds that fireworks produce can be appealing, what often remains the following day is not. Leaving your spent fireworks on the ground is committing the act of littering. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment. Please do your part to reduce the amount of litter within our community by disposing of all firework waste properly.