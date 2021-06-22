Cancel
Newly sanctified Tunisian cemetery for migrants filling fast

By MEHDI AL-AREM, LORI HINNANT
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZARZIS, Tunisia -- Most of the headstones have dates but no names. Row after row of palest white, practically gleaming in the Mediterranean sun. The cemetery in Zarzis is nearly exactly as Rachid KoraÃ¯chi pictured it when he sketched his vision of the 'œGarden of Africa' that would be the final resting place for hundreds of anonymous men, women and children whose bodies have washed up on the shores of this coastal Tunisian city in recent years.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

