Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate with the efforts to contain the pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts and brash rhetoric,...

Rodrigo Duterte
