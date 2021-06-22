Classical Music Highlight: Mozart's Creative Recycling

Classical-music devotees who’ve been missing the sound of live music and the camaraderie of intermissions can begin to breathe a sigh of relief as the pandemic, at least around these parts, begins to wind down. The Boston Symphony Orchestra has just announced that Symphony Hall will reopen Sept. 30 with celebrity violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter playing the new John Williams Violin Concerto No. 2 (if you can’t wait, you can attend the world premiere at Tanglewood, July 24). This summer, many plans are already in place for live concerts, mainly in the open or semi-open air. Some programs, such as all the concerts at the legendary Marlboro Music Festival, are already sold out. Here’s my list of the live events that I’m aware of so far, including some I’m especially happy to encourage you to attend. Keep on the lookout for others.