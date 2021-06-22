Cancel
Classical Music Highlight: Mozart's Creative Recycling

wshu.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he needed a violin concertino in a hurry, Mozart adapted one of his serenades for orchestra. We'll enjoy the result during our music this morning. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

www.wshu.org
