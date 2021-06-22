Tesla Unveils Powerful Supercomputer Designed To Train Its Cars’ Autopilot AI

SANTA FE, N.M., June 28, 2021 — Descartes Labs, Inc. today announced a new cloud supercomputing achievement with a TOP500 run on AWS of 9.95 petaflops using virtualized Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. The TOP500 organization uses the LINPACK Benchmark—a test that involves solving a dense system of linear equations—to rank the performance of the 500 most powerful commercially available computer systems. Descartes Labs improved its previous cloud record of 1.926 petaflops set in its 2019 TOP500 submission (#136 ranking) with a 417% HPL performance improvement over two years, and improved performance by a factor of 10 relative to the performance gains achieved by traditional, on-premises supercomputers in the same two-year period. For 2021, the overall computation took approximately nine hours and performed 3 x 1020 total floating point operations across 172,692 Intel Xeon Scalable Processor cores.