Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tesla Unveils Powerful Supercomputer Designed To Train Its Cars’ Autopilot AI

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage via Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition. Tesla has unveiled a new supercomputer, currently the fifth-most powerful in the world, with another upcoming Dojo supercomputer to be revealed soon. The firm is using the new supercomputer to train the neural nets powering Tesla’s Autopilot and self-driving artificial intelligence...

designtaxi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Supercomputers#Self Driving Cars#Ai#Eflops#Tflops#Nvme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Traffic Accidentsinsideevs.com

Tesla Owner Caught Sleeping Behind The Wheel On Autopilot

This isn't the first time we've seen a Tesla driver sleeping behind the wheel. We've also seen Tesla drivers pretending to be sleeping, exiting the driver's seat, playing with a phone or laptop, and much more. Tesla, just like other automakers, makes it very clear that you must keep your eyes on the road and be ready to take control at a moment's notice.
Carsstaradvertiser.com

Tesla says Autopilot makes its cars safer. Crash victims say it kills.

Benjamin Maldonado and his teenage son were driving back from a soccer tournament on a California freeway in August 2019 when a truck in front of them slowed. Maldonado flicked his turn signal and moved right. Within seconds, his Ford Explorer pickup was hit by a Tesla Model 3 that was traveling about 60 mph on Autopilot.
CarsCleanTechnica

Virtuo Plans To Add 50 Teslas To Its Rental Car Fleet

Virtuo, a European startup that allows customers to hire and unlock premium cars through an app, plans to add around 50 Teslas to its fleet, CNBC reports. The fleets in London and Paris will include approximately 50 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric vehicles and should be available for customers to book after June 22. Virtuo’s decision to add the Model 3s to its fleet comes from the company’s decision to electrify more of its vehicles.
Technologylifewire.com

Why AI Might Train Your Self-Driving Car

Self-driving cars need teachers too, and artificial intelligence (AI) can efficiently teach those vehicles to avoid accidents—probably better than people. One of the best ways to send cars to Driver’s Ed is by using artificial intelligence. Tesla recently unveiled its new supercomputer that will be used to train the neural nets powering Tesla’s Autopilot and upcoming self-driving AI. And as cars become more autonomous, it turns out that they need a lot of training.
EconomyDesign Taxi

Tesla Rival With Solar-Powered Cars Could Give It A Run For Its Money

Unlike other electric vehicles currently available, including market leader Tesla, Sono Motors is a German automaker that’s actually including solar panels on its cars. Its upcoming EV, the Sion, has already accumulated more than 13,000 preorders, generating US$331 million in sales. According to Tom’s Guide, despite the Sion still being...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla pure vision Autopilot to increase maximum speed to 80 mph

Tesla’s pure vision Autopilot is poised to receive a significant update, with CEO Elon Musk stating that the radar-less variant of the EV maker’s driver-assist suite would soon have a maximum speed of 80 mph. This should allow pure vision Autopilot to provide a more natural driving experience to its users, particularly in freeways.
Carsu.today

Electric Car Designed by Tesla Competitor to Start Mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin Today

Canadian light electric vehicle maker Daymak has announced that the first prototype of Spiritus, its futuristic three-wheeler, will start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies today. The process will be publicly broadcast on the company’s website, with viewers being able to monitor the car’s earnings in real time. As...
Computersaithority.com

NVIDIA Powers Next-Generation Supercomputer at University of Edinburgh

DiRAC Selects NVIDIA HDR InfiniBand Connected HGX Platform to Accelerate Scientific Discovery at Its Four Sites. NVIDIA announced that its NVIDIA HGX high performance computing platform will power Tursa, the new DiRAC supercomputer to be hosted by the University of Edinburgh. Optimized for computational particle physics, Tursa is the third...
Santa Fe, NMHPCwire

Descartes Labs Achieves #41 in TOP500 with Cloud-Based Supercomputing Powered by AWS

SANTA FE, N.M., June 28, 2021 — Descartes Labs, Inc. today announced a new cloud supercomputing achievement with a TOP500 run on AWS of 9.95 petaflops using virtualized Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. The TOP500 organization uses the LINPACK Benchmark—a test that involves solving a dense system of linear equations—to rank the performance of the 500 most powerful commercially available computer systems. Descartes Labs improved its previous cloud record of 1.926 petaflops set in its 2019 TOP500 submission (#136 ranking) with a 417% HPL performance improvement over two years, and improved performance by a factor of 10 relative to the performance gains achieved by traditional, on-premises supercomputers in the same two-year period. For 2021, the overall computation took approximately nine hours and performed 3 x 1020 total floating point operations across 172,692 Intel Xeon Scalable Processor cores.
Businessaithority.com

NICE Sets The Standard For Responsible Design And Deployment Of AI-Powered Robots By Unveiling Its Robo-Ethical Framework

A first in the robotics industry, NICE’s five guiding ethical principles demonstrate commitment to ensuring responsible robot-human dynamics in the workplace. NICE unveiled a Robo Ethical Framework promoting responsibility and transparency in the design, creation and deployment of AI-powered robots. NICE’s ethical guidelines set the standard for designing, building and deploying robots, and form the basis for solid and ethically sound robot and human collaboration. Comprising a set of five guiding principles, NICE’s Robo-Ethical Framework underlies every interaction with process robots – from planning to implementation – and drives ethically sound human-robot partnerships in the workplace. The launch of this framework reiterates the company’s dedication to these standards and invites industry wide adoption.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Tesla AI chief explains why self-driving cars don’t need lidar

What is the technology stack you need to create fully autonomous vehicles? Companies and researchers are divided on the answer to that question. Approaches to autonomous driving range from just cameras and computer vision to a combination of computer vision and advanced sensors. Tesla has been a vocal champion for...
CarsTruth About Cars

Tesla’s Autopilot Gets a Closer Look Due to Lawsuits, NYT

The New York Times went deep over the weekend on a subject that has long been talked about in this industry — Tesla’s Autopilot and its failures. In this case, the paper of record goes in-depth and talks to people who are suing the company over crashes in which Autopilot is alleged to have failed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Design of the monodomain model by artificial neural networks

We propose an optimal control approach in order to identify the nonlinearity in the monodomain model, from given data. This data-driven approach gives an answer to the problem of selecting the model when studying phenomena related to cardiac electrophysiology. Instead of determining coefficients of a prescribed model (like the FitzHugh-Nagumo model for instance) from empirical observations, we design the model itself, in the form of an artificial neural network. The relevance of this approach relies on the capacity approximations of neural networks. We formulate this inverse problem as an optimal control problem, and provide mathematical analysis and derivation of optimality conditions. One of the difficulties comes from the lack of smoothness of activation functions which are classically used for training neural networks. Numerical simulations demonstrate the feasibility of the strategy proposed in this work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy