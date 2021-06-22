Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 16 days ago

Previous Post: Reeder: “We need to ask how to increase public safety and minimize police shootings”. “Outlier” Illinois trying to catch up with other states on equity-based higher ed funding. Posted in:. Illinois. * Northern Public Radio…. Illinois K-12 education Evidence-Based Funding takes 27 key elements like the number of...

capitolfax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Apples And Oranges#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#Latest Post#Senate#Black Latinx#City Zen#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Your turn: Worker choice is on the ballot in Illinois

For decades, right-to-work laws have protected workers’ individual liberties across the states. Last month, Illinois lawmakers passed Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 11, which places a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the ballot in November 2022 to ban Illinois from enacting right-to-work in the future, a move that would tie the hands of future elected officials and further cement our status as a state with an anti-business approach.
Illinois Statenwillinoisnews.com

NW Illinois News

Former state school employee Scott Stich, who retired in May 2016, saved $143,894 toward a pension over 35 years working for public schools, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois records show. By Local Labs News Service | Jun 1, 2016. Former state school employee Kathy Morrison, who retired...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas to receive another $4.1 billion in federal stimulus money for schools

Texas is expected to receive another $4.1 billion Wednesday in federal stimulus money to address the post-pandemic needs of students. The funding comes as the U.S. Department of Education approved plans for spending $12.4 billion allocated to the state, according to the agency. Texas’ plan is among the first proposals to receive approval from the federal government. Plans from South Dakota, Massachusetts, Utah, Arkansas, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. were also approved.
Economycapitolfax.com

Help Illinois Electric Co-Ops, Municipalities, And Illinois Workers Prevent The Premature Closure Of Prairie State

Lawmakers are on the verge of passing legislation that would raise electric rates and turn Illinois into an exporter of jobs and importer of energy from neighboring states with higher carbon intensity. While masquerading as a clean energy bill, the proposal would shut down highly efficient, state-of-the-art power plants in Illinois in favor of energy produced in states that are far behind on meeting carbon reduction goals. Legislators must reject this plan and keep energy affordable, reliable and made in Illinois.
Educationsangamonsun.com

IDFPR Submits Comments to the U.S. Department of Education Advocating for Strong, Equity-Centered Student Loan Reforms and Enhanced Consumer Protections for Borrowers

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) submitted comments today to the U.S. Department of Education urging it to proceed with strong equity-centric student loan regulations to help borrowers struggling with their student loan debt. The letter outlined ways in which borrowers of color disproportionately struggle with their student loans and called for standardized consumer protections while highlighting the need for continued state and federal partnerships. This comes after the Department of Education requested comments from stakeholders for consideration as it establishes rulemaking committees on topics in higher education, including the improvement of student loan repayment outcomes.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsroom.org

News Special: Redistricting In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – It happens once a decade. Political boundaries are redrawn. The impact is huge. It will dictate who represents you in congress, the Illinois legislature and many other offices. It will also help determine what government decisions are made. Still, many voters are unclear about the process and its importance.
Benton, ILfranklincounty-news.com

Benton, West Frankfort, Illinois News | Franklin County News

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies make arrests, issue tickets. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department released the following information regarding arrests and recent tickets issued. Happy Campers!. June 24, 2021. Summer camps and happy campers are taking center stage at Rend Lake College this week. Marion Cultural & Civic Center charts post-COVID...
Illinois Statesangamonsun.com

News from Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois

The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees today named R. Stanley Rupnik, an 18-year veteran of the System, as the new TRS Executive Director / Chief Investment Officer. Rupnik has served as acting executive director since August of 2020 while retaining his previous role as CIO. He joined TRS from...
Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

IOWA CITY — Iowa will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Thursday. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety...
Illinois Statewmay.com

This Is How Much Illinois Spends on Your Health

The U.S. healthcare system operates differently from many others in the world, characterized by high costs for the individual. In fact, it is because of the higher prices of medications, treatments, and hospital procedures that the U.S. spends more on health care per capita than any other developed country in the world, a 2019 Johns Hopkins report found.
Healthcapitolfax.com

Pritzker signs major new Medicaid bill into law

Illinois residents on Medicaid will have access to more services and some families with children in a state health insurance program may no longer have to pay premiums, thanks to a bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Tuesday. The new law puts into place an array of measures aimed...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

An Illinois Man Was Arrested For Crimes Related To The Breach Of The U.S. Capitol On January 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An Illinois man was arrested today for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, is charged with federal offenses that include assault on a law enforcement officer; assault in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction; and engaging in physical violence Continue Reading
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The delta variant is spiking in these four US states

The delta variant is spreading across the United States and is now responsible for more than 80 percent of new coronavirus cases in four states. The delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Connecticut. Three of the four states have a lower vaccination rate than...
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

Illinois has first Covid death-free day in almost 16 months

For the first time in nearly 16 months, Illinois has gone a full day without losing a resident to COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19 fatalities Monday, which hadn’t happened previously since March 16, 2020 — a few days before Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered residents to stay inside their homes as much as possible to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

U.S. Department of Education approves $205M for K-12 schools in Utah

UTAH, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced the approval of seven American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief state plans, including Utah’s, to distribute remaining funds to individual states. Utah will be receiving $205,578,303, according to a department news release.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois college offering scholarship lottery for vaccinated students

(The Center Square) – As Illinois colleges get vaccination plans in order for the fall semester, one school is taking it a step further.Illinois State University in Normal will be offering $1,000 scholarships to 100 students who submit proof of vaccination before the first week of class on August 16.“We felt the incentive program, specially targeted toward students, is going to be helpful in providing them some extra incentive to get vaccinated,” said Eric Jome, director of media relations at ISU.An additional 75 students will win $100 in “flex dollars” which will be added to their Redbird ID card account to spend on things like food on campus.Like ISU, Southern Illinois University is not requiring students to be vaccinated to attend classes.“Students who do not have proof of vaccination will be required to participate in regular on-campus testing programs,” said Jome.Northern Illinois University reversed an earlier decision and will now require students to be vaccinated. In May, the school announced it was voluntary, but in June, officials changed university policy.“The science continues to show that the vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but in reducing its severity and limiting its transmission,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a statement. “The benefits to our student’s health and well-being, as well as the communities in which they live, learn and work are clear and warrant that we take this action.”Several 4-year Illinois colleges have announced that all returning students to campus would be required to be vaccinated, including Eastern Illinois University, Loyola University, Northwestern University, and all three campuses at the University of Illinois.Vaccines are not a new concept on college campuses. It is commonplace to see vaccine mandates for diseases such as measles and tetanus to attend school.According to the American College Health Association, more than 300 universities will require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

THEIR VIEW: Illinois gives your money away

Let’s see if we understand this. Because of the combination of a record volume of unemployment claims due to the pandemic, unquantifiable identity theft fraud and the state’s own incompetence, the Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid unemployment benefits by more than $120 million. And now, in a law signed...
Illinois Stateilikeillinois.com

Spend your summer at an Illinois water park

Residents and tourists looking to beat the heat this summer have a great selection of city pools and waterparks across Illinois. Here are some of the state’s popular waterparks. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford. Six Flag’s Hurricane Harbor in Cherry Valley is home to the largest wave pool in Illinois,...
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Did You Know the “Pumpkin Capitol of the World” is in Illinois?

A small town in Central Illinois is the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and they have a real reason to call themselves that title!. Morton, Illinois which is located southeast of the town Peoria, Illinois claims to be the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and according to Wikipedia I believe them! Morton according to their Wikipedia page, produces 82% of the WORLDS canned pumpkin, and they hold a massive festival in September every year called the "Morton Pumpkin Festival" and according to the Wikipedia page on the festival, in Morton is the Nestle owned Libby's pumpkin processing plant, where they process the over 80 percent of the worlds canned pumpkin. The festival draws around 75 thousand people annually, and apparently there is even a Pumpkin Chuckin' contest during the festival!

Comments / 0

Community Policy