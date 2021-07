Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is still a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump but she's not in the camp of people who believe he'll return to office before fall. Several religious leaders and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have backed the belief that Trump will be reinstated as president in the coming months. The hope is rooted in the conviction that evidence will come out showing the election was fraudulent and while Greene believes Trump won the 2020 election, she doesn't see him being reinstated.