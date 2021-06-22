Summer's here: Is it safe to swim in the river?

When I open Google or any other search engine, I not only get the search box, but also a host of suggested articles that some algorithm thinks I might care about. I rarely open any of them, but this morning one caught my eye that said, “See the most dangerous water in Colorado.” It turned out to be one of those slide shows, this one 40 pages, each with one picture (and a dozen ads) of some dangerous place for swimming or boating. None of them were in Colorado — that was just the search engine knowing what I am most likely to click on.