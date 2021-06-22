Cancel
You Can Say You're A Real Mainer If You Have THIS In You Vehicle

Search the back of your vehicle, and I am guessing that somewhere, either under the driver's seat or wayyy in the back or in the trunk, you will find one of the true testaments that make a Mainer. It measures 11.5 by 15 inches. It is the iconic Maine Atlas and Gazetteer. It's 96 pages long and full of adventure. Yours probably is pretty beaten up with coffee spills and other stains of a well-traveled Mainer. Many of the pages are ripped, and you've probably scotch or duct-taped it together a few times. I know a few of you have ripped part of the back cover off to start a campfire. You see, back in the day, before Google Maps, back in 2005, we used to have to use PAPER MAPS to get around our great state. And the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer was pretty much "standard issue" starting in the mid-1970s. And guess what? Even though all our cars are wired to satellites and GPS, you can still BUY the Gazetteer!

