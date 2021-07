--- Washington, June 21. — The president has decided that Havana must fall; that Gen. Blanco’s forces in western Cuba must be subjugated at the earliest possible moment. He is at last thoroughly convinced that the war can only be terminated by a striking blow at the enemy’s solar plexus, and he has directed a campaign to be mapped out for military operations in the province of Havana, the vital spot of the Spanish possessions in the western hemisphere.