A 19-year-old Sulphur Springs woman accused of stealing a lizard and game console during a home burglary was arrested early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Sulphur Springs Police Officer Cameron Robinson responded to a disturbance on South Locust Street. Upon arrival, he contacted Laura Elaine Ybanez. She admitted she had entered the residence through a window, and that she was not supposed to be on the property. She admitted she had previously signed a criminal trespass warning prohibiting her from returning to the property. Dispatchers confirmed there was indeed an active criminal trespass warning on file for Ybanez for the location.